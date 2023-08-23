Autobell Car Wash invests in staff through scholarships

CHARLOTTE – Autobell Car Wash is presenting 96 of its team members in the Carolinas, Virginia and Maryland with scholarships for the 2023-24 academic year toward the college or university of their choice.
Autobell has awarded nearly 2,000 applicants more than $2.1 million in scholarships since launching the program in 2000. This year’s gifts total $150,000.
“The Autobell Scholarship Program is an excellent opportunity for our team members. It shows we care about their future and recognizes the hard work they put in,” said Katie Sens, human resources director. “We know by building teamwork and customer service skills at work, they have a great starting point for a successful future wherever they go and this scholarship will help them achieve their dreams.”
2023 scholarship recipients in Mecklenburg County and the institutions they’re attending are as follows:
• Logan Allred, UNC Charlotte
• Jeffrey Alvarez, UNC Charlotte
• James Coughenour, Elon University
• Ava Drescher, UNC Wilmington
• Luke Evers, UNC-Chapel Hill
• Caleb Ferree, Wilmington University
• James Hansberger, University of Georgia
• Landen Harkey, N.C. State University
• Bawi Hngak, UNC Charlotte
• Luke Johnson, University Of Mississippi
• Yanni Kanos, Cape Fear Community College/UNC Wilmington
• Josiah McKenzie, UNC Charlotte
• Esdras Perez, UNC Charlotte
• Ben Shifman, UNC Charlotte
• Mitchell Williams, Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics
• Westin Workman, UNC Charlotte
• Collyn Incorvaia, Winthrop University
The program considers academics, extracurricular activities, civic engagement and leadership potential. Applicants submit letters of recommendation and an essay exploring their Autobell employment experience.
“ I am paying for everything out of pocket, so every dollar counts,” recipient Esdras Perez said. “Autobell has opened many doors for me, and I feel truly blessed to be in the position I am and for this scholarship.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.