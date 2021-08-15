BOILING SPRINGS – The Gardner-Webb University John R. Dover Library and the Department of Social Sciences will host journalist and author Rob Christensen on Sept. 17 to discuss his book, “The Rise and Fall of the Branchhead Boys.” The program is open to the public. It will begin at 7 p.m. in Hamrick Hall Auditorium.
Earlier in the day, Christensen will be speaking to political science classes.
“‘The Rise and Fall of the Branchhead Boys’ tells the story of North Carolina's leading political family – the Scotts, who influenced a whole generation of Tar Heel political leaders including Terry Sanford, Jim Hunt and Jesse Helms,” Christensen said. “Three generations of Scotts – W. Kerr Scott, Robert Scott and Meg Scott Phipps – held statewide office. The book is also the story of the struggle of rural North Carolina to get the amenities that city folks had including electricity, telephones and paved roads.”
After his presentation, Christensen will take questions from the audience. Copies of his books will also be available.
