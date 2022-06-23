CHARLOTTE – Debut author Juliana Lievano has written a coming-of-age tale that encourages young children to be themselves.
“A Different Kind of Caterpillar” is about a caterpillar named Sofi who teaches children to discover their special gifts and grow their own wings. Sofi feels different from her friends because, unlike them, she doesn’t want to turn into a beautiful butterfly. Throughout her adventure, Sofi meets various friendly woodland creatures who suggest Sofi should be like them. Sofi learns that becoming a butterfly is a gift since every butterfly is unique.
Lievano is a graphic designer who has had a love of art and design since she was a child. For years, she wanted to write and illustrate a children’s book. She currently owns a marquee lighting business, Alpha Lit Charlotte.
“Design is one of my passions, so being able to make this idea a reality, and to be able to write and design a children’s book, feels surreal,” Lievano said.
The moral of Lievano’s story is “to let kids know they are all unique and all have special talents. It is up to us to find ours, and follow our hearts to what really makes us happy.”
Lievano hopes her book will inspire children to find their true passions and natural talents while embracing all the sweet things life has to offer.
“A Different Kind of Caterpillar” can be ordered on Amazon, BarnesandNoble.com and warrenpublishing.net. Visit www.julianacreativedesign.com for more about the author.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.