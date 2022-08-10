CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health’s data center at 801 S. McDowell Street will be demolished soon to make room for The Pearl innovation district in Midtown Charlotte.
The data center building was recently decommissioned after more than 20 years of service, replaced by more advanced physical storage and internet cloud-based systems. The site will be enclosed by a wall of fencing proclaiming its future
The Pearl will include the campus of Wake Forest University School of Medicine Charlotte. It will share space within the Howard R. Levine Center for Education with Wake Forest University School of Business, Wake Forest School for Professional Studies and Carolinas College of Health Sciences, each of which have announced plans to locate there, along with other educational opportunities. Formal groundbreaking is expected during the first quarter of next year. The school of medicine is expected to seat its first class in 2024 and open the following year.
The research, learning and innovation mantra from the education center will carry forward into the adjacent building, which is expected to become home to the exclusive North American headquarters of IRCAD, a France-based, global, surgical training center. IRCAD draws thousands of medical professionals to each of its sites each year for training and seminars using the latest surgical techniques, including robotics, medical virtual and augmented reality, surgical artificial intelligence and simulation training.
“We will educate a new generation of medical professionals who will be among the finest in the country,” said Eugene A. Woods, president and CEO of Atrium Health, who detailed the current state of the innovation district project before Atrium Health’s board of commissioners at its meeting Tuesday. “This will be a place for students, clinicians and researchers to learn from each other and focus on the art of the possible. These inspirational collaborations will lead to new medicines, techniques and therapies that have the potential to change the world and provide better health for all.”
Atrium Health leaders recently met with top executives from leading, global medical technology manufacturers, such as Johnson & Johnson, Pentax, Siemens Healthineers and Stryker, each of which is anticipated to have a role within the IRCAD program. Some are considering co-locating a hub of operations in The Pearl to take advantage of the innovation and collaboration.
“Working with Atrium Health and with IRCAD presents a unique and exciting opportunity to create a meaningful impact, driving medical innovation in North Carolina and beyond,” said David Pacitti, president of Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc., and head of the Americas for Siemens Healthineers. “While there are several innovation districts across the country, we are excited about the level of impact that Charlotte can deliver to the life sciences industry. It’s something we are excited to be a part of and where we believe we can make ground-breaking change working together.”
Over the next 15 years, The Pearl and its tenants are projected to create more than 5,500 onsite jobs – 40% of which are not expected to require a college degree – and more than 11,500 jobs, in total, in the Charlotte community. In addition to the medical technology firms, leaders within Atrium Health and developer Wexford Science & Technology are continuing
to look for industry partners and others interested in locating in The Pearl, as well as benefactors who want to shape or create a lasting legacy in life sciences and academic medicine.
The Pearl will be a mixed-use development featuring education, retail, apartments, a hotel and an open community space, in addition to being ground-zero for entrepreneurial activity, research and development that is expected to reshape the economy of the Charlotte region.
