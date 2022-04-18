CHARLOTTE – Levine Cancer Institute announced the findings of a progressive breast cancer study funded by the Sandra Levine Young Women’s Breast Program at the annual American Society of Breast Surgeons conference this month in Las Vegas.
The study is among the largest on the impact of surgical approach on survival outcomes in a young breast cancer patient population.
The study results were presented by Dr. Christina Pestana, a fellow with Levine Cancer Institute’s breast surgical oncology team. Along with the support of her mentor, Dr. Lejla Hadzikadic-Gusic, co-director of the Young Women’s Breast Program, Pestana’s investigation found surgical approach to breast cancer in women under 40 does not impact overall survival.
The implications of this research can potentially impact future treatment for this patient population.
“Currently, women under 40 have all of the surgical options available to them for the treatment of breast cancer, and there is often a push to treat younger women more aggressively,” explained Pestana. “Our findings show that more extensive surgical treatment does not lead to better outcomes, and lumpectomy, a far less complex approach with fewer potential complications and morbidity, is equally as effective as the removal of an entire breast as done via a mastectomy.”
Due to this significant research and the breast cancer community’s support for a less extreme surgical path for patients, Pestana was recognized as “Best Presentation by Resident/Fellow” at the conference.
Pestana and Hadzikadic-Gusic are now developing their manuscript and are on track to publish their findings. They will continue asking similar research questions under the umbrella of the Sandra Levine Young Women’s Breast Program, which helps identify and serve female breast cancer patients and at-risk women aged 40 and younger.
“Given the lack of randomized controlled trials in breast cancer in this young patient population, we aim to add to and advance our knowledge about breast cancer treatment and outcomes in younger women,” said Pestana.
Through the Young Women’s Breast Cancer program, patients have access to support programs that are tailored to their unique needs, including a support group, Mind-body-spirit connection, a peer matching program, fertility preservation and genetic counseling.
“We are on a mission to encourage proactive treatment and to offer the most advanced multi-disciplinary approach to care for all of our patients, as well as those young women with breast cancer who live outside of the Levine Cancer Institute footprint,” Hadzikadic-Gusic said.
