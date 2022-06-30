CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health signed the Health Care Sector Pledge on June 30 at a White House event.
President and CEO Eugene Woods and Dr. David Callaway, chief of crisis operations and sustainability, represented Atrium Health at the event, including a roundtable discussion with the Biden Administration.
Atrium Health joined the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, along with industry leaders to pledge action to decarbonize the health care sector and make health care facilities more resilient to the effects of climate change.
“One lesson we learned during the COVID-19 pandemic is the health care industry has a moral obligation, the social responsibility and the technical skills to tackle big, complex challenges, including climate change,” Woods said. ”As a leader in health, hope and healing, we must do everything we can to protect and preserve the environment that sustains our communities.”
In signing this pledge, Atrium Health has committed to meet the Biden administration’s climate goal of reducing emissions by 50% by 2030 and achieving net zero emissions by 2050.
Atrium Health has taken steps to reduce its climate impacts.
This includes reducing emissions from on-site energy use, waste anesthetic gasses, vehicle fleets and refrigerants; designating someone to oversee emissions reduction; and conducting an inventory of supply chain emissions impact.
“Climate change is already damaging human health and health care providers are on the front line,” said Callaway, who will be leading Atrium Health’s initiatives for achieving its pledge goals. “Climate change exacerbates lung disease, increases heart disease, worsens mental health and community violence, and results in massive increases in heat-related injuries. Clean water, clean air and green spaces are key for good health. As healers, we have to do our part to make changes that protect our environment and our health.”
