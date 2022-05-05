CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health is recognizing nurses and the role they play in health care during National Nurses Week.
The celebration spans May 6 to 12, which is the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the woman affectionately known as the founder of modern nursing who helped revolutionize the field.
“On behalf of Atrium Health, I am extremely grateful for the more than 15,000 nurses at Atrium Health who have been through a time that no one could have ever predicted, pushing them to their physical, emotional and mental limits throughout the pandemic,” said Maureen Swick, senior vice president of nursing and pharmacy. “Our nurses continue to show an extraordinary amount of bravery, perseverance and resilience – always guided by care and compassion for our patients. They also support one another in an incredible way. We must take the time every day, but especially during Nurses Week, to recognize and honor their dedication and commitment. So, if you see a nurse, thank them for all that they do.”
Atrium Health has several events planned to thank nurses during Nurses Week.
Each facility will plan its own special celebrations with events including meal deliveries, treat baskets, self-care – such as chair massages, award banquets and educational sessions for advancement opportunities.
The Atrium Health Foundation has established the Atrium Health Nursing Fund and Nursing Stars recognition program, both of which support nurses year-round.
