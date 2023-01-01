CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health announced its first baby born in Mecklenburg County in 2023 arrived at 2:30 a.m. at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Amanda and Clint Bishop welcomed Tyson Bishop. He weighs 6 pounds, 8 ounces.
The first baby born in the Greater Charlotte region came at 12:09 a.m. at Atrium Health Cleveland.
