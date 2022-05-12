CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health announced plans May 11 to combine with Advocate Aurora Health to provide healthcare to an expanded footprint of 5.5 million patients across the Carolinas, Georgia, Alabama, Illinois and Wisconsin.
The combined organization, which is subject to regulatory review, will transition to a new brand, Advocate Health, with the Advocate Health and Atrium Health brands continuing to be used in their respective local markets.
The new organization will be headquartered in Charlotte, while continuing to maintain a strong organizational presence in Chicago and Milwaukee. Wake Forest University School of Medicine will be the academic core of the combined entity.
“The world of healthcare as we know it is changing at warp speed – and it is rapidly becoming more digital, personalized, scientific and complex,” said Eugene Woods, president and CEO of Atrium Health. “This strategic combination will enable us to deepen our commitments to health equity, create more jobs and opportunities for our teammates and communities, launch new, game-changing innovations and so much more. Together, we will manifest a new future that significantly elevates the care we provide to every hand we hold and every life we touch.”
The new entity will strive to positively influence six key areas: clinical preeminence and safety, health equity, affordability, next-generation workforce, learning and discovery, and environmental sustainability.
Highlights include a $2 billion pledge to disrupt the root causes of health inequities across both rural and urban underserved communities, their commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 and a pledge to create more than 20,000 new jobs across the communities they serve.
Jim Skogsbergh, president and CEO of Advocate Aurora Health, said combining allows them to “do more, be better and go faster.”
“This combination harnesses our complementary strengths and expertise of our doctors, nurses and teammates to lead health care’s transformation for those we are so proud to serve,” Skogsbergh said.
Skogsbergh and Woods will serve as co CEOs for the first 18 months, at which point Skogsbergh will retire and Woods will become the sole CEO. A board of directors with an equal number of members from Advocate Aurora and Atrium Health will govern the enterprise.
