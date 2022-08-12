CHICAGO – Eugene Woods, president and CEO of Atrium Health, has been named the 2022 Gail L. Warden Leadership Excellence Award recipient, according to the National Center for Healthcare Leadership.
The award honors a healthcare leader whose commitment, values and contributions have improved the health of the public through leadership and organizational excellence. The NCHL will honor Woods on Nov. 15 at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago.
“Gene often says he is inspired by the passion and dedication of our teammates and would be the first one to defer this recognition to what they have been able to accomplish – especially over the past few years amid the challenges of the pandemic,” said Edward Brown, chair of the Atrium Health Enterprise Board. “But this recognition truly reinforces what we also know: Gene’s unwavering leadership and impact extend beyond just Atrium Health and is helping to reshape how we approach healthcare across the entire nation. I am extremely proud of Gene and can think of no one more deserving to receive this honorable award.”
Woods joined Atrium Health in April 2016. He has 30 years of healthcare leadership experience, and his career is decorated with many honors, including his most recent recognitions as No. 4 of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare and one of the Top 25 Minority Executives in Healthcare, as well as being one of only five “Luminaries” by Modern Healthcare for career-defining work in reshaping the industry.
Woods served as past chair of the American Hospital Association board of trustees in 2017 and the nominating committee and is currently a member of the health, strategy and innovation committee. Additionally, Woods is chair of the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond and the upcoming vice chair of the 2022 Conference of Chairs executive committee for the bank.
“Gene Woods is a known champion of health equity, as evidenced by his numerous innovations in the healthcare industry to eliminate health disparities,” NCHL CEO LeAnn Swanson said. “Given that NCHL's mission and work are dedicated to advancing healthcare leadership and organizational excellence by building diverse, inclusive, and collaborative relationships in the US and abroad, we are proud to honor a leader who has made such tremendous strides in completing a series of transformative partnerships that have moved the needle exponentially towards a more equitable healthcare system while also expanding Atrium Health's geographic footprint and its breadth of healthcare offerings. Numerous partnerships stewarded by Gene have not only fueled major improvements in the efficiency of care that is provided and greatly expanded patient access but have also prioritized healthcare equity, access, and justice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.