CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health’s newest community care practice, Atrium Health Primary Care One Health Family Medicine SouthPark, is now open and providing care for all ages at 4525 Cameron Valley Parkway.
The practice operates from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Atrium Health welcomes Dr. James Schaffer back to the area, after previously serving patients at Atrium Health Primary Care One Health Family Medicine Reese Boulevard in Huntersville. Schaffer is a Charlotte native who served as a physician in the U.S. Navy for 12 years and is looking forward to serving the community.
“At One Health we are focused on the individual, not only as a patient, but also as a customer,” Schaffer said. “We are focused on meeting our patients’ needs, as well as providing screening services and ongoing care.”
One Health Family Medicine SouthPark offers south Charlotte residents additional access to primary care services. Services provided at the practice consist of preventive care and wellness exams, pediatric care, geriatric care and women’s health, which includes gynecological exams and birth control. The practice can also help with management of chronic diseases and treatment of minor injuries and illnesses, plus same-day sick visits, minor surgical procedures and an in-office laboratory.
All patients have access to their personal medical records and can easily schedule doctor’s office visits through the online portal, MyAtriumHealth.
Steven Price, assistant vice president of practice operations at Atrium Health, believes offering primary care close to home for patients provides them with many benefits.
“A convenient location will help our patients reduce stress and help address their medical needs promptly,” Price said. “Follow-up care is more likely if your provider is just minutes away. Seeing your primary care doctor on a regular basis is vital to maintaining your health and preventing possible health problems.”
The new practice will be staffed by physicians and family nurse practitioners. One Health is an extension of the physician work at Atrium Health One Health Family Medicine and One Health OB/GYN offices.
Visit AtriumHealth.org/OneHealth for all location and provider details.
