CHARLOTTE -- Atrium Health is now offering a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to those with compromised immune systems to provide greater protection against the COVID-19 Delta variant,
Data has not yet revealed if those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would benefit from a second dose.
Atrium Health facilities throughout the Charlotte metro area are offering the vaccines. Make an appointment by visiting AtriumHealth.org/COVID19Vaccine or by calling 704-468-8888.
To avoid bringing immunocompromised people into large gatherings, Atrium Health will not be hosting mass vaccination clinics to distribute these third-dose vaccines.
As with the first doses of the COVID vaccines, these shots will be administered at no out-of-pocket cost to the patient.
In the weeks ahead, Atrium Health will be preparing to deliver Pfizer and Moderna booster vaccines to everyone who is at least eight months removed from receiving their second dose vaccination. This was recently recommended by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and is pending review by the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Providing the immunocompromised with a third vaccine dose will give them added protection, but they should still stay safe, wear masks and be cautious in group settings,” said Dr. Katie Passaretti, medical director of infection prevention for Atrium Health. “We continue to urge those who have not yet been vaccinated to get a COVID shot to halt the spread of the Delta variant, reduce the chances of new variants emerging and protect from COVID-related hospitalizations and death.”
