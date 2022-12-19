CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health is teaming up with Amazon to support the Salvation Army in distributing 5,000 hygiene kits and 2,700 food boxes to individuals and families across the region.
The distributions are currently taking place for pre-registered and pre-qualified families at the Salvation Army Christmas Center while they pick up Angel Tree gifts for children in need this holiday season.
“The holiday season is about family and togetherness,” said Brent Rinehart, communications director the Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte. “We want that time to be special, hopefully without having to worry about basic needs being met. The addition of the food boxes and hygiene kits from Atrium Health and Amazon are tremendous additions to our Salvation Army Angel Tree distribution, serving some of our most vulnerable community residents.”
Through the distribution of 2,700 nutrition boxes by Atrium Health, an estimated 54,000 pounds of food will be supplied to the community, with each box containing 20 pounds of non-perishable items, including whole wheat pasta and peanut butter. This is the 20th year that Atrium Health’s Holiday Cheer community giving and volunteer event has partnered with the Salvation Army to assist families in need.
“Being able to meet the basic needs for everyday life is an essential element for long-term health,” said Dr. Rasu Shrestha, executive vice president and chief innovation and commercialization officer for Charlotte-based Advocate Health, of which Atrium Health is part. “We’ve seen demonstrated evidence that access to nutritious food, for example, has positive health outcomes. As inflation continues to drive food prices higher, we hope to use this event as an opportunity to increase access to food, thereby reducing hunger in our community and improving overall health.”
As part of the 5,000 hygiene kits being distributed, Amazon will provide each family attending the event with a variety of products including a hairbrush, soap, toothpaste, deodorant, baby wipes and adjustable baby swaddles. Community members will receive coupons from Amazon that can be used when making future grocery purchases with EBT benefits on Amazon Fresh and will have the opportunity to learn more about how to receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. Families will also be able to learn about Amazon Access, a one-stop-shop to explore programs, discounts and features that make shopping on Amazon easier and more affordable. Its featured programs include SNAP EBT payment options, Amazon Layaway, and Prime Access, a discounted Prime membership for eligible customers receiving EBT and select government benefits.
“At Amazon, we’re committed to making groceries and everyday essentials more accessible for all customers,” said Nancy Dalton, head of community partnerships for Amazon Access. “We are grateful to join forces with Atrium Health at a time when many people are struggling to afford basic necessities.”
Amazon donated transportation and logistics for 18 pallets of hygiene items.
“Our goal is to help connect people who have something to give and make sure we get it to those who need it.” said Carolyn Donaldson, senior program manager for Amazon Community Operations.
Atrium Health is also working with Amazon, as well as Amazon Web Services (AWS), on a variety of other initiatives that aim to advance health equity and social impact, next-generation medical education and biomedical research, as well as clinician resilience and well-being.
