CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals announced award winners for its annual National Philanthropy Day Luncheon scheduled for Nov. 18.
NPD honors outstanding philanthropists who make an impact in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg community and inspire everyday philanthropy. Winners are as follows:
• Outstanding Champion of Diversity: Justin Perry
• Outstanding Emerging Philanthropist: Lauren Harkey
• Outstanding Fundraising Executive: Donna Canzano Stucker
• Outstanding Philanthropist: Mary Ruth and Philip Payne
• Outstanding Philanthropic Small Business: Manolo's Bakery
• Outstanding Philanthropic Organization: Lake Norman and Gastonia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
• Outstanding Student Philanthropist: Youth Leadership Council of Make-A-Wish Central & Western North Carolina
• Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser: Jared Yerg
• Outstanding Legacy: George D. Patterson
