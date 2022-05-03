CHARLOTTE – The Farmers Market Pavilion at The Village at Robinson Farm has a new sign painted by Asheville muralist Donnie Destro. He is a staff painter for an international public art muralist known as Ian the Painter.
The property owner requested bids to paint a sign on the pavillion after the City of Charlotte revised its sign ordinance prohibiting the farmers market banner that had gone up at the corner of Rea Road and Williams Pond Lane every summer for 10 years.
To celebrate the art installation the farmers’ market is giving out reusable recycled market bags featuring the logos of the market and the property’s retail tenants. Customers spotted returning to the market to shop with their reusable bags will be selected at random to receive a gift card to one of the shops or restaurants at the property.
The farmers market is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays through October.
On the web: www.villageatrobinsonfarm.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.