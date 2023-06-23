Arts+ offers adult musical instruction

CHARLOTTE – If you’re an adult and daydream about playing an instrument or singing while listening to your favorite tunes, the Arts+ program Six Weeks of Summer might be perfect for you.
The arts education nonprofit has opened rolling admission for its popular private music lessons for adults, a program that features six weeks of one-on-one instruction.
"It's never too late to pick up an instrument," says Devlin McNeil, Arts+ president and executive director. "Musical instruction of any kind is known to promote positive self-expression and has even been linked to improving memory – especially in adults."
Choose the six weeks that work best with your schedule and get a weekly lesson for 30, 45 or 60 minutes. Options include the piano/keyboard, guitar, strings, voice, drums, woodwinds,brass and ukulele, and participants are encouraged to explore different styles and genres of music.
“The most common reason we hear from our adult students regarding why they decided to pick up an instrument is ‘I used to play when I was a kid and wish I hadn't quit,’ or ‘I used to enjoy playing, but couldn't find time until now,’ or ‘I've always wanted to learn an instrument soI figured, why not?,’” said Arts+ instructor Drew Skinner.
Lessons are offered at several Arts+ locations. Some are virtual, providing access to participants across the greater Charlotte area. Enrollment dates are flexible and lessons start at $31 per session.
Arts+ offers recommendations for instrument rentals and payment plans for all courses.
Register at visitartsplus.org.
