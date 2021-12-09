CHARLOTTE – ArtPop Street Gallery has announced artists for its Class of 2022.
The class consists of 19 adult artists and one high school senior from Mecklenburg, Iredell, Cabarrus, Catawba, Gaston and Union counties. Their work will be placed on billboards, starting in January.
Mecklenburg artists are Cynthia Allison, Eva Crawford, Kalin Devone, Kevin Harris, Bae Hart, Liz Haywood, Celia Kulp, Bridgette Martin, Jodi Lynn McNeely, Nadia Ogunfowora, Katrina Sanchez, Veda Saravanan and Melissa Stutts.
Bethany Salisbury represents Union County.
ArtPop also awards each adult artist a $500 honorarium. The high school senior artist a $1,500 scholarship toward college.
