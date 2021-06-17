CHAPEL HILL - The North Carolina High School Athletic Association completed the 2021 Individual Wrestling Regional Championships on June 16.
The top four finishers from the regionals advance to the Individual State Tournament.
The NCHSAA will hold the Individual State Tournaments on June 26 at three high school sites.
The 1A and 4A Tournaments will be at Glenn High School in Kernersville. The 2A Tournament will be conducted at Wheatmore High School in Trinity. The 3A Tournament will be held at Eastern Guilford High School in Gibsonville.
State qualifiers include:
1A West
160: 3rd - Isaac Williams of Union Academy.
2A Midwest
113: 3rd - Grant Haney of CATA.
120: 1st - Kyle Montaperto of CATA.
126: 1st - Elijah Harris of CATA.
132: 1st - Hunter Ross of CATA.
138: 3rd - Logan Fite of CATA.
145: 4th - Colin Lutz of CATA.
160: 1st - Aiden Curry of CATA.
170: 1st - Brady Ross of CATA.
3A Midwest
106: 2nd - Noah Cauble of Piedmont.
120: 3rd - Jake Cauble of Piedmont.
126: 1st - Tripp Collins of Piedmont.
138: 2nd - Caleb Simpson of Parkwood; 3rd - Devin King of Weddington.
145: 1st - Colby Locklear of Piedmont.
160: 2nd - John Lewis of Piedmont.
195: 2nd - Jerrett Rayfield of Piedmont; 4th - Janyd Houghton of Weddington.
220: 1st - Andrew Macchiavello of Sun Valley; 2nd - Ryan Whetzel of Piedmont.
285: 2nd - Cody Hardy of Parkwood.
3A West
106: 1st - Joey Baisley of Charlotte Catholic; 3rd - Ashton Schutz of Cuthbertson.
138: 2nd - Grant Kahlenberg of Cuthbertson.
145: 4th - Noah Zandy of Cuthbertson.
152: 3rd - Jack McDermid of Cuthbertson.
182: 3rd - Andrew Templeton of Charlotte Catholic.
285: 2nd - Myles Lopez of Cuthbertson.
4A Midwest
132: 3rd - Christian Hasty of Porter Ridge.
138: 4th – Syler Weber of Porter Ridge.
220: 1st - Nathan Carnes of Porter Ridge.
4A West
113: 4th - Evan Slack of South Mecklenburg
120: 1st - Noah Luna of Providence.
126: 1st - William Cline of Providence; 4th - Cam Parker of Ardrey Kell.
138: 4th - Cooper Marshall of Ardrey Kell.
152: 4th - Jeffrey Hoelscher of South Mecklenburg.
160: 4th - Jackson Riley of Ardrey Kell.
170: 4th - Noah Rupp of Providence.
182: 3rd - Alexander Jones of South Mecklenburg.
Tournament brackets have been posted to the NCHSAA State Championships page on TrackWrestling.com. You can view regional brackets by visiting TrackWrestling.com and searching the tournament page for “NCHSAA.”
