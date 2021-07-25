CHARLOTTE – The area covered by the NO SWIMMING advisory for Paw Creek cove on Lake Wylie was reduced July 23.
The No Swimming advisory was issued July 17 after an estimated 847,000 gallons of untreated sewage was discharged from the Paw Creek Lift Station located at 8924 Old Dowd Road which is operated by Charlotte Water.
The discharge occurred due to a pipe alignment issue during a construction project. The pipe has been repaired and the discharge stopped.
Water samples collected by staff with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services reveal that bacteria counts are within safe limits except for the area at the back of the cove nearest the discharge; therefore, the area of the No Swimming advisory has been reduced as shown in red on the map above.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services staff will continue to monitor water quality in the back of the cove until conditions are deemed safe for human contact at which time the No Swimming advisory will be lifted.
