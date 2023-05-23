Only 30 years ago, that's the early 1990s, the US Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Agency developed the Energy Star Building Guidelines. These guidelines included a variety of concepts to use in the construction, retrofitting and operations of buildings. The overall intention was to reduce energy consumption and pollution emissions, while operating buildings.
An extra benefit to using less energy is that you save money by not paying for unnecessary energy. In full disclosure, constructing an energy-efficient building is more expensive, but that expense usually is recovered in two to three years through the unnecessary energy you're not using.
Our tax dollars currently are building or retrofitting schools, fire stations, police stations, libraries and office buildings. New constuction usually is paid through bonds, which are repaid through tax dollars, over a 10 to 30-year period. Operating expenses (utilities) are paid through tax dollars as well.
The following table includes Energy Star Building concepts that are applicable to the Mecklenburg and Union counties region. Concepts applicable to areas that get snow and freezing temperatures on a regular basis are not included.
Concept: Heating
Construction/Renovation
Heat naturally rises, so have heating vents from the middle to the bottom of a wall.
Alternatives:
• Have horizontal louvers in the vents that direct hot air towards the floor; and
• Have a ceiling fan that pushes air toward the ground.
Operations
Change the louver and fan directions at the start of the heating season.
Set thermostat no higher than 68F (64F is better) when area is occupied.
Set thermostat to 55F when area is unoccupied, and when people are sleeping under covers. Al electric space heater works wonders when making nightly bathroom runs.
Dress appropriately.
Concept: Cooling
Construction/Renovation
Cold air naturally falls, so have air conditioning vents from the top to the middle of the wall.
Alternatives: Have horizontal louvers in the vents that direct cold air towards the ceiling;
Install air conditioners with high seasonal energy efficiency ratins (SEERs);
Have ceiling fans that pull air toward the ceiling; and,
Install dehumidifiers that increase the comfort level so temperatures can be higher while producing water for mopping, pets and gardens.
Operations
Change the louver and fan directions at the start of the cooling season.
Set thermostat no lower than 74F (78F is better) when area is occupied.
Set thermostat to 85F when area is unoccupied.
“Portable” air conditioners are great for bedrooms.
Content: Heating & Cooling
Construction/Renovation
Ensure uncomfortable air from outside is not coming through gaps around windows, doors and fireplaces.
Plant leafy bushes and trees that shade the building during the hot months, but allow warming sun to hit the building during cold months.
Use light colors for roofs and exterior walls, or reflective coatings, to prevent the sun from heating the building.
Toilet & Gardening Water
Construction/Renovation
Collect shower and rain water for use in toilets and landscaping. This requires extra piping and a storage tank; reduce water amd sewer
charges, and reduce drought restrictions for everyone.
Personal Power Generation
Construction/Renovation
Storage batteries are required for any personal power generation, unless power is sold to your electric utility.
Solar panels on surfaces facing the sun, unless area is shaded by trees. These can double as reflective surfaces. Store power in batteries.
Fly wheels in rain spouts and water supply lines to generate electricity while the water flows. These would be connected to electric motors to generate power, and store it in batteries.
Hot Water
Construction/Renovation
Have drinking water flow through an externasl black pipe that is exposed to sunlight before flowing into the water heater to pre-heat the water. This should be drained during freezing weather periods with water flowing through underground pipe at that time.
Lighting
Construction/Renovation
Reflective ceilings with sunlight directed to them using blinds reduces the need for lights during sunny days.
Electronics
Construction/Renovation
Use equipment that is Energy Star-rated efficiently Energy Star rated equipment (lights, computers, etc.) left running unnecessarily wastes energy.
Do these concepts really work? Baltimore County retrofitted an office building using some of these concepts, and the building’s utility consumption dropped more than 50%.
Should our tax dollars be used to construct and operate buildings using pre-1990s concepts in the 2020s?
