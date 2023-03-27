Ardrey Kell wins CMS drill team title

CHARLOTTE – Ardrey Kell High School's Marine Corps JROTC Cadets won the Annual CMS JROTC Drill Team Championship for the second consecutive year.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has 21 JROTC units (13 Army, five Air Force, two Navy and one Marine Corps).
Ardrey Kell recognized small unit leaders:
• Second place - Unarmed Squad Regulation - Cadet Lily Long
• Second place - Armed Platoon Regulation - Cadet Stone Gardner
• Second place - Unarmed Platoon Regulation - Cadet Cora Rasmussen
• Third place - Color Guard Regulation - Cadet Ethanet Castro Lagunes
