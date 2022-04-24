CHARLOTTE -- Ardrey Kell Marine Corps JROTC cadets participated in the March of Dimes Baby Walk on April 24 at Queens University of Charlotte. Cadets assisted in setting up/tearing down, registration, distribution of bottled water, cotton candy and face painting. The 15 cadets on hand each logged eight hours of community service.
Ardrey Kell Marine Corps JROTC cadets help out at March of Dimes event in Charlotte
