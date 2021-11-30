CHARLOTTE – Ardrey Kell High School's production of “Digging Up the Boys” by Laura Lundgren Smith won several awards at the 2021 NCTC State High School Play Festival.
The production won the Festival Spirit Award, Excellence in Dual Staging and Honorable Mention Distinguished Play.
Two students were recognized with Barbizon Excellence in Design & Production awards: Meghan O’Brien for design and Keeley Schmidt for costume design. J. Preston Stovall won Excellence in Acting.
Hannah Daniels and John Harris III lead the theater program.
Over 1,500 students from 71 schools performed 89 plays at seven regional sites. The top 16 productions were invited to perform at the NCTC State High School Play Festival on Nov. 19 and 21 at Greensboro College.
