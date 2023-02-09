CHARLOTTE – Ardrey Kell Marine Corps JROTC participated at a drill meet recently at Butler High School.
Cadets placed in the following categories:
• First place in Armed Squad. Commanded by Cadet Lance Corporal Nicole Neuse.
• First place in Unarmed Squad Commanded by Cadet Major Lily Long.
• Third place in Unarmed Platoon. Commanded by Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Cora Rasmussen.
• Second place in Color Guard. Commanded by Cadet 1st Lieutenant Ethanet Castro-Lagunes.
Eighteen schools from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools participated in the meet.
