Twenty-two cadets with Ardrey Kell High School’s Marine Corps JROTC program participated in a community service event at Loaves and Fishes. Cadets sorted, packed and stored canned goods and perishable food items by date. Photos courtesy of James E. Barksdale
Recent Headlines
- City of Charlotte announces delay in recycling collection
- Jimmy Allen hosting PBA celebrity bowling event in Matthews
- Thrive Over 55 Senior Expo is coming back
- Charlotte departments work to minimize disruptions from golf event
- BofA gift enables Atrium Health program launch at Central Piedmont Community College
- Charlotte Symphony Orchestra performing tribute concert for Anne Springs Close
- Ardrey Kell cadets give back to Loaves and Fishes
- Union County Restaurant Inspections (Sept. 9-15)
Most Popular
Articles
- Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Inspections (Sept. 9-15)
- ‘Wheel of Fortune LIVE!’ heading to Charlotte
- Union County Restaurant Inspections (Sept. 9-15)
- Wingate University honors Ana Patiño’s legacy
- UCPS student arrested after gun found in vehicle
- Southern Distilling Company wins top honors at NY World Spirits Competition
- Rare car wins Best of Show at Charlotte AutoFair
- Union County marching bands showcase their shows at 15th annual premier
- Thrive Over 55 Senior Expo is coming back
- Mint Hill won’t budge on building materials in business park
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.