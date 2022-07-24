World’s largest swim school franchise to award free swim lessons for children nationwide as part of “Superpower” contest
PHOENIX – Aqua-Tots Swim Schools is encouraging children to enter its nationwide “Swimming Is My Superpower” giveaway through the end of August for a chance to win free swim lessons for a year.
Children must complete an Aqua-Tots Superpower Poster – available to download or on paper at any Aqua-Tots location – and describe what superpowers they apply every day at school, home or with their friends. Once their poster is completed, they can take a photo of the poster, post it on Instagram, tag @aquatotsofficial and use the hashtag #AquaTotsSuperSwimmer to enter the contest. All entries must be submitted before 11:59 p.m. Aug. 31.
The grand prize winner will be awarded a year of swim lessons at their local Aqua-Tots facility. Second place will win six months of swim lessons and third place will claim three months. Full giveaway rules can be found on the Aqua-Tots blog.
“We take a lot of pride in these types of initiatives that help us share the power of water safety with as many children as possible,” Aqua-Tots CEO Craig Wright said. “This giveaway will allow us to reach families who may never have enrolled in swim lessons and propel the message of safe and confident swimming.”
On the web: aqua-tots.com.
