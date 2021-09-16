CHARLOTTE – As the world awaits a return to the Moon through NASA’s Artemis program, Discovery Place Science will present an in-depth look at this journey 50-plus years in the making.
The museum’s newest traveling exhibition, “Apollo: When We Went to the Moon,” explores the cultural, technological and political context of the first Moon landing.
Visitors will experience the Apollo era through the eyes of the engineers and boots of the astronauts who lived it.
The exhibit will feature activities and experiences as well as over 100 artifacts from the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.
“We’re excited to bring this exhibition to life during a time when NASA is aiming to send the first woman and first person of color to the Moon through its Artemis program,” said Catherine Wilson Horne, Discovery Place president and CEO. “For more than 50 years, Apollo 11 has been a symbol of humankind’s desire to do something no one has ever done before. At a time when so much is changing in our world, we’re eager to share this spirit of innovation and exploration with our visitors.”
Honeywell is sponsoring the exhibit in Charlotte, which runs Oct. 2 to Jan. 2.
“Honeywell technology has been a part of every manned space flight since the Apollo program, including the Apollo 11 mission that first enabled a human to set foot on the Moon,” Honeywell Chief Technology Officer Suresh Venkatarayalu said. “We’re thrilled to help bring this immersive and important exhibit to the Queen City.”
