Anne Springs Close Greenway receives private land donation

FORT MILL – A large tract of land has been donated to Leroy Springs & Company, the nonprofit parent company that owns and operates Anne Springs Close Greenway and other recreation facilities in the region.
The land, totaling 167 acres, is located in the Bethesda community near Rock Hill and currently owned by Sandra Hagler White and her husband, Spratt. The land will remain subject to a life estate retained by the Whites.
“The greenway is honored that the Whites have chosen our organization as beneficiary of this historic landholding,” said John Gordon, CEO of Leroy Springs & Co. “We look forward to working it into the myriad of programming opportunities that staff will utilize in order to help draw more people to the outdoors.”
The acreage offers a horse barn, several miles of trails, two ponds and a cabin.
Land management will be a primary focus in the greenway’s initial transition to ownership, including extensive pond management to help control aquatic weeds and remove other invasive vegetation.
The greenway’s natural resources staff will evaluate new and existing trail opportunities and scout locations for possible future group camping and other programs.
The greenway hopes eventually to use a portion of the acreage to conduct private programs and events, similar to current group campout offerings, scouting opportunities, fishing and other outdoor recreation programs.
The property will be accessible for greenway programming only and is not available for public use.
