FORT MILL – The Anne Springs Close Greenway will open its 2,100 acres to the public in honor of National Trails Day on June 3.
Members and non-members receive free entry to explore the 40-plus miles of trails.
Visitors are encouraged to enjoy trails on their own, alongside friends and family, or through guided hikes and tours.
Visitors may log their miles for a chance to win an annual greenway membership. Visitors logged 1,912.98 miles last year. The greenway hopes to reach a cumulative 2,000 miles this year.
As a nonprofit, the greenway is committed to providing fundamental access to recreation and education with a long-held belief that all people should benefit from affordable outdoor recreation, education and wellness opportunities.
“National Trails Day offers an opportunity to celebrate the very foundation of our nature preserve, its trail system,” said Elizabeth Bowers, advancement & communications director for Leroy Springs & Co. “With over 40 miles of trails, it is our mission to connect more people to nature, helping them to experience the physical and mental benefits of being outdoors. National Trails Day is an annual reminder to appreciate these green spaces we love most and prioritize them for future generations to enjoy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.