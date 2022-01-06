CHARLOTTE – The American Heart Association and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina announced five community health mini-grant awards, totaling $30,000 in the Charlotte region.
These mini-grants focus on nutrition security, blood pressure management and access to healthy foods and equitable care. The mini-grants will impact under-resourced communities, priority zip codes and individuals living with high blood pressure and lack of access to nutrition.
Across North Carolina, a total of 17 community health mini-grants were awarded, totaling nearly $100,000. These community organizations and companies will be working to improve heart health among North Carolinians who are most at risk for cardiovascular diseases and stroke.
“It is very exciting to continue our efforts with Blue Cross NC to address health equity issues in our communities and to offer community mini-grants to bolster existing programs or inspire new programs to bloom,” said Shannon Emmanuel, vice president of health strategies for the American Heart Association, Charlotte. “Together we are working to build sustainable change to improve the health of our communities.”
“Blue Cross NC is committed to improving the health and well-being of all North Carolinians, especially members of communities in under-resourced areas,” said Cheryl Parquet, director of community engagement and marketing activation at Blue Cross NC. “We’re proud to work with partners to lead the charge in creating a healthier state and support organizations dedicated to advancing health equity.”
Community health mini-grant Charlotte awardees include:
• The Heights Community Development Center: Generational health in the community, food security and hypertension management
• Care Ring: Heart Health Initiative, hypertension management
• Wingate University: Promoting heart health and addressing food insecurity in rural eastern Union County, additional farmers market
• Grier Heights Presbyterian Church: Grier Heights Fresh Food Express, food security
• Uptown Farmers Market: Shuttle Service for older adults from affordable housing communities, transportation and food security
This is the third round of community health mini-grants awarded through the American Heart Association and Blue Cross NC initiative with 48 community health mini-grants awarded for nearly $200,000 since 2020.
Community partners in the Triangle (Wake, Durham and Orange counties), Triad (Guilford and Forsyth counties), and Charlotte (Mecklenburg, Gaston and Union counties) were encouraged to apply for mini-grants ranging from $2,500 to $10,000 to support heart healthy policies and environments as well as programs providing support for community coronavirus relief.
The American Heart Association received 115 applications totaling over $967,000. The applications were vetted through American Heart Association volunteer committees and evaluated on specific criteria meeting community needs in underserved populations. Grantees were asked to show how their applications would reach under-resourced communities and were linked to sustainable policy and systems changes.
