CHARLOTTE – The Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter will host its annual Charlotte Memory Gala on May 21 at the Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road.
Hundreds of community and business leaders will enjoy an evening under the stars to celebrate the lives of loved ones with dementia and raise money to underwrite the Association’s support, education, advocacy and research efforts.
The David Moore Foundation will be honored with the 2022 Award of Excellence for its work and ongoing support of those impacted by Alzheimer’s in North Carolina and beyond.
“Alzheimer's forces us to realize that memories aren't guaranteed; to rethink our idea of success, and to appreciate the small moments - the smiles, the laughs, the love,” said Katherine Lambert, CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association - Western Carolina Chapter. “The Memory Gala was born from this idea and is an impactful way to care for the more than six million Americans whose memories are being stolen from them by this disease. We look forward to bringing everyone back together for a memorable night in the fight against a disease that erases such moments.”
The garden-chic event will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. It will include a welcome reception, powerful mission moments, auction and seated dinner, as well as dancing and musical entertainment provided by Kingdaddy.
For more information, to reserve tickets or a table, or to be a sponsor, visit charlottememorygala.org.
