CHARLOTTE – The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting residents in Mecklenburg County and the surrounding area to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 23.
Presented by Sharon Towers, the Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter will be hosting Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Charlotte at Truist Field. Check-in opens at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m., but the walk route will open at check-in time to allow teams to start walking when they are ready.
“We invite the community to join us in taking steps for Alzheimer’s disease. More than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia,” said Katherine Lambert, CEO of the Western Carolina Chapter. “With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association provides care and support to families while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.”
On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony – a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s – their personal reasons to end the disease.
“The Alzheimer’s Association is moving forward and we’re offering options for supporters to join us at our local event or Walk From Home in their own neighborhoods,” Lambert said. “No matter where people walk, their health and safety are our top priorities.”
The Charlotte Walk will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, contactless registration and hand sanitizing stations and more. Per CDC guidelines around crowded outdoor settings, the association asks that all walk attendees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear a mask when in an overcrowded area. Masks will be available on-site. Options will also be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods. Those who prefer to walk from home can still engage in many walk-day experiences through the Alzheimer’s Association’s website and mobile app.
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. North Carolina has more than 180,000 people living with the disease and 358,000 caregivers.
To sign up as a walker or Team Captain or to learn more about becoming a sponsor of Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Charlotte, visit act.alz.org/charlotte or call 800-272-3900.
