CHARLOTTE – The Alzheimer’s Association and its partners are continuing Under the Dementia Umbrella, a five-part virtual education series taking place across North Carolina through September.
Dementia is not a single disease but covers a wide range of specific medical conditions, including its most common form, Alzheimer’s disease. This series will take a deeper dive into various disorders that fall under the umbrella of dementia.
“Confusion between Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia is common,” said Katherine Lambert, CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association, Western Carolina Chapter. “Learning about the differences between them is important and can empower individuals living with any form of dementia, their families and their caregivers with necessary knowledge.”
Part one of the series on Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia took place in February.
Part two — “UNDERstanding Frontotemporal Dementia and Primary Progressive Aphasias” — will take place April 21 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
In the frontotemporal dementias there can be a greater burden of problems in personality and behavior. FTD diseases can cause people to become more disinhibited, have reduced empathy, or not follow social norms. PPA can cause changes that are restricted to speech and language with preservation of memory and other functions.
The program will discuss the symptoms most commonly seen in these conditions, the underlying causes, how these differ from Alzheimer’s disease, and how these conditions can be best treated and supported. The program will be presented by Heidi Roth, M.D., who is leading the clinical research arm of the Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center at UNC and is the director of the UNC Aging Brain Clinic.
“Despite being the most common dementia for people under 60, FTD remains little known among both the general public and even many healthcare professionals,” said William Reiter, MA, AFTD education program manager. “FTD presents care challenges that simply aren’t common to better-known dementias like Alzheimer’s. Greater education on FTD’s symptoms and disease progression is imperative to ensure that those living with the disease, and their families, can access compassionate, person-centered, and FTD-specific care.”
Remaining programs in the series are:
• June - Depression, Addiction and Dementia
• August – Down Syndrome and Dementia
• September - Vascular Dementia
The series is offered in partnership with The Age Coach and Senior Care Authority. Each webinar will offer expert speakers, guest panelists and time for discussion. Webinars are open to the general public and individuals and families affected by dementia. There is no charge to participate, but registration is required and a recording of each program will be made available to all registrants. Attendees can attend via video/webinar or through a toll-free number. To sign up or access recordings of previous programs in the series, visit tinyurl.com/DementiaUmbrella2022 or call 1-800-272-3900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.