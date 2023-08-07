CHARLOTTE – The Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter is teaming up with the Charlotte Knights for Strike Out ALZ — Alzheimer’s Awareness Night during the baseball team’s Sept. 9 game at Truist Field.
The game against the Durham Bulls begins at 5:35 p.m. with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. and will conclude with fireworks. Fans are encouraged to wear purple and the first 250 fans through the gates of Truist Field will receive a Promise Garden Flower pinwheel.
The Alzheimer's Association will have a table in the Community Corner with educational resources, as well as sign-up information for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s - Charlotte on Oct. 21. Fans can visit any concession stands during the game to support the Walk by rounding up their purchase to help raise funds for the cause.
Proceeds from Strike Out ALZ will support the walk, which raises awareness and money for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
“We appreciate the Charlotte Knights’ support to raise funds and awareness for a world without Alzheimer’s,” said Katherine L. Lambert, CEO for the Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter. “Alzheimer’s Association Awareness Nights like this provide the opportunity for us to talk about the impact Alzheimer’s has and the care and support the Association can provide to local families in the Greater Charlotte area.”
Buy tickets for Strike Out ALZ – Alzheimer’s Awareness Night at tinyurl.com/StrikeOutALZ2023. Each ticket sold through the Awareness Night link will provide a $5 donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.
