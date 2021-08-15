CHARLOTTE – Broadstone Ayrsley welcomed its first residents this month.
This is the second development Alliance Residential Company has delivered in North Carolina this year. The new luxury multifamily development pulls design elements and inspiration from the Ayrsley town center.
“Now more than ever, residents are seeking housing options in thriving live-work-play communities, and Ayrsley offers all of this and more in the center of southwest Charlotte,” said Donald Santos, Alliance Residential Company Carolinas managing director. “Broadstone Ayrsley provides the walkable experiences, luxury lifestyle amenities and strong sense of community that residents desire.”
Designed by architect Cline Design Associates and interior designer LS3P, Broadstone Ayrsley consists of 320 luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment units and townhomes averaging 939 square feet.
Units feature built-in entryway mud benches, large windows, custom lighting, quartz countertops, open floorplans, walk-in closets, two designer finish schemes, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, and top-of-the-line Moen kitchen and bathroom fixtures. Select units also include front stoops with direct access to sidewalks, large kitchen islands and added dens. Broadstone Ayrsley will receive the National Green Building Standard Green Certification, providing residents with energy efficiency and improved indoor air quality.
Community amenities include a beer garden, pool and courtyard, game room, pet park and spa, fitness center, outdoor half-mile running path, four individual co-working spaces, demonstration kitchen and 24/7 package concierge.
Broadstone Ayrsley is located at 2200 Silver Crescent Drive.
Visit www.broadstoneayrsley.com for details.
