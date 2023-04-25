CHARLOTTE – Northwood Office is raising the standards for entertainment in the south Charlotte area by announcing a concert featuring All Time Low and Gym Class Heroes on Sept. 26 at The Amp Ballantyne.
Last month, Northwood teased three large-scale, national-headlining concerts in the fall at the new venue. The All Time Low and Gym Class Heroes concert is the first major headliner named. Northwood said it will be the second concert in its fall series.
"As the sole owner of the Ballantyne campus, Northwood has an incredible opportunity to fulfill the demand for more access to art and entertainment in south Charlotte," said Hailey Rorie, community relations director. "We're excited to provide that for our community at The Amp and look forward to announcing the next round of shows soon.”
All Time Low has notched five straight Top 10 entries on the Billboard Top 200 since 2003.
The punk rock band’s most recent album, “Wake Up, Sunshine,” features the single “Monsters” (featuring blackbear), which recently earned Alternative Song of the Year at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards in addition to nominations from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards and 2021 American Music Awards.
Gym Class Heroes is a rap rock band from Geneva, New York, featuring lead singer Travie McCoy.
Their debut album “Paper Chronicles” was released in 2003, but they rose to stardom with the release of the single “Cupid's Chokehold/Breakfast in America,” which hit No. 4 on Billboard's Hot 100 and remained in constant rotation in spring 2007.
The band’s “Stereo Hearts” collaboration with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine in 2011 reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became their most streamed hit.
Grayscale and Lauran Hibberd will also perform at the concert.
Grayscale is a Philly-based rock band that will be touring with The Band Camino this spring in the United Kingdom.
Hibbert is a UK singer who recently released her "Garageband Superstar" album.
Want to go?
Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 28, at ampballantyne.com. The concert starts at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at The Amp Ballantyne. Doors open at 6 p.m. Get tickets at ampballantyne.com.
