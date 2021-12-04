CHARLOTTE – Councilwoman Dimple Ajmera plans to seek a third term on the Charlotte City Council.
Since joining the Charlotte City Council in January 2017, Ajmera has championed affordable healthcare for thousands of city employees, the adoption of the Strategic Energy Action Plan and economic opportunities to the 69-acre Eastland site.
“It’s not what we say, but what we do that matters,” Ajmera said. “I am committed to fighting for the safety, security and economic opportunities for every resident, regardless of zip code.”
As part of Charlotte City Council, Ajmera supported:
- Increased affordable housing bonds from $15 million to $50 million
- Charlotte's first Comprehensive Vision Plan in 45 years,
- Jumpstart Micro-grant – a community safety program to support grassroots organizers to make Charlotte safer
- Passage of the nondiscrimination ordinance.
Outside of her work on the council, Ajmera is a mom and a Certified Public Accountant.
"As a mother, I am dedicated to ensuring that all children in Charlotte are given equal opportunity to succeed,” she said.
