CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte Planning, Design & Development Department released recommended changes to the latest draft of the Unified Development Ordinance.
The UDO second draft was released June 3 and was open for public comment through June 30. Planning staff is recommending changes based on feedback received through the city’s public comment portal and through the city council’s UDO public hearing.
These recommended changes are being made available in advance of the July 19 meeting of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Planning Commission’s Planning Committee, which will discuss the UDO and make its final recommendations to city council.
UDO Next Steps
• July 19 – Planning committee recommendation meeting.
• Aug. 15 – UDO adoption draft release.
• Aug. 22 – City council vote on proposed UDO.
