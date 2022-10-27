CHARLOTTE – City Manager Marcus Jones and his staff told the Charlotte City Council on Oct. 24 that 11 affordable housing projects they’ve committed to will need an additional $32 million due to economic challenges, such as the rising cost of construction.
Most of the projects are related to the city’s Housing Trust Fund, which provides gap financing to developers for affordable housing. Such projects devote at least 20% of its units toward 30% AMI households.
Charlotte has 17 previously supported projects that have not closed on financing, which isn’t that out of the ordinary, according to Shawn Heath, special assistant to the city manager. However, Heath said extraordinary market conditions over the past 12 to 18 months have created new funding gaps for 11 of the projects.
The city has already committed $23.3 million to these 11 projects. Heath said the city is not contractually obligated to provide gap funding to pending projects. Staff will return before the council Nov. 14 with options and recommendations.
“We need to get comfortable that the developers are doing everything they can possibly to exhaust all their avenues to close their gaps – that we would be an avenue of last resort, so to speak," Heath said.
None of the projects brought forward have closed financing, started construction or received financial support yet from the city, Heath said.
Ballantyne Seniors is one of the 11 projects requesting gap funding. The project offers 82 affordable units The city previously committed $4 million to Ballantyne Seniors through the Housing Trust Fund but the project will need an additional $1.4 million. This brings the city’s cost per affordable housing unit to $65,854.
Seven other projects on the list exceed that amount per affordable housing unit with the highest being in District 1 at $122,280 per unit.
At-large council member
Dimple Ajmera noted how the cost per unit ranged from $22,500 to $122,280.
“A majority of us on the council are committed to attacking the affordable housing crisis but prioritizing some sort of methodologies can help us,” Ajmera said. “I just think $122,000 per unit takes away from the resources that we could put toward more affordable housing at lesser costs but at the same time we have to look at other criteria, like is it next to a great school or light rail.”
South Charlotte representatives Ed Driggs and Tariq Bokhari were not pleased with the staff report.
Driggs, who represents the Ballantyne area, said he was flabbergasted that the cost per unit seemed to double for these projects and they didn't hear about it until now. Bokhari, who represents the SouthPark area, said he was going to stop voting for bond referendums involving affordable housing until the council can wrap its arms around outcomes that solve the problem of upward mobility.
“We keep throwing money at the problem in large record-breaking bond amounts,” Bokhari said. “We spend all of our time and energy discussing how we’re going to increase that dollar amount, where we’re going to get it and where we’re going to award it. Whether it’s these results we’re seeing with the higher costs and the challenging environment or just the normal environment we’re in – it’s the same thing. We’re throwing pebbles into an ocean of a problem and it’s not even remotely making a dent.”
The city uses housing bonds as the funding source for the Housing Trust Fund. Voters approved bonds of $15 million in 2016, $20 million in 2018 and $50 million in 2020. Residents will consider another $50 million bond referendum next month at the ballot.
Right now the Housing Trust Fund has a $6.7 million balance.
Mayor Vi Lyles said the city still needs support from the community to approve the housing bonds and city council to determine how to best maximize that funding.
