CHARLOTTE – All Elite Wrestling will donate at least $100,000 to Safe Alliance as part of the professional wrestling promotion's Fight for the Fallen event. The event airs live on TNT at 8 p.m. July 28 from Bojangles Coliseum (doors open at 6 p.m. with a 7 p.m. showtime).
“Giving back to the community and helping make a difference in people’s lives is an ongoing goal for AEW, especially with our annual Fight for the Fallen event,” said Tony Khan, AEW CEO, GM and head of creative. “We’re proud to share this donation with Safe Alliance, and through this initiative, we hope we can come together with fans to further Safe Alliance’s important mission.”
Safe Alliance, which provides hope and healing for domestic violence and sexual assault survivors, will also receive a percentage of proceeds from limited-edition Fight For The Fallen T-shirts.
AEW is encouraging its fans to donate what they can to Safe Alliance at www.AEWFightfortheFallen.com.
“Safe Alliance is thrilled to partner with All Elite Wrestling and their annual Fight For The Fallen event,” said Tenille Alexander-Banner, Safe Alliance director of corporate and community engagement. “Domestic Violence and sexual assault survivors have to ‘fight’ each day to heal from the trauma and abuse they’ve endured. Without support from the community, our work would not be possible.”
