CHARLOTTE – Dr. Joel Beck has been in the forefront of plastic surgery for more than 18 years.
He opened the Beck Aesthetic Surgery practice in Matthews, after relocating to North Carolina from California.
The practice includes a Med Spa, where medical aestheticians create a comprehensive approach to care.
Beck completed seven years of residency including general surgery training, burn basic science research and clinical fellowship, a craniofacial fellowship, and plastic and reconstructive surgery residency.
He has a background in craniofacial surgery, burn surgery, reconstruction and advanced plastic surgery. Beck Aesthetic Surgery offers an array of advanced surgical procedures, including rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, hair restoration, facelift and more.
Beck Aesthetic Surgery recently added a new tool to its arsenal to minimize aging – the BBL HERO laser. The practice was among the first in the region to use the technology.
BBL HERO can be used to treat sunspots, age spots, redness, dull-looking skin and other visible signs of aging virtually anywhere else on your body.
It is frequently used to rejuvenate the arms, legs, chest and shoulders.
“The BBL HERO delivers treatments at four times the speed and three times the amount of power output as the regular BBL treatment,” Beck said. “Patients are treated more quickly without compromising efficacy. Areas like the face, neck and chest can be done in minutes with plenty of time to add on larger areas like the back, arms and legs. Plus with the higher energy output, patients receive a stronger treatment each time than with regular BBL.”
Visit beckaestheticsurgery.com for details.
