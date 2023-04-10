Adults can flex creativity in Arts+ workshops

CHARLOTTE – For adults feeling inspired to test their creativity and imagination this spring, Arts+ has the perfect outlet.
The group, one of Charlotte’s oldest arts education nonprofits, is offering guided visual art workshops – from painting to collaging to making comic books – specifically for those 18 and older.
Classes provide introductory instruction, as well as guidance for more experienced artists, using a variety of techniques.
Led by instructors from across Charlotte, participants will learn how to create projects using techniques and principles they are taught in the classes.
“There’s a natural social component of the class setting – adults enjoy learning amongst peers and feeding off the creativity of a group,” said Brittany Norton, Arts+ communications manager. “This program fosters positive collaboration and relationship-building.”
Each class is held in small enough groups that every student will receive one-on-one guidance from the instructor.
Each class is held from 6 to 8 p.m. once per week for six weeks. This spring there will be four classes, with three beginning in April:
• Collage Canon, with instructor Tom Thoune (Tuesdays, beginning April 18): Students discover playful and impactful ways to show their visual and conceptual ideas. Found objects and constructed images are used to create large, visually striking works.
• Creating Comics, with instructor Ken Knudtsen (Wednesdays, beginning April 19): Learn a variety of ways to create the stories we love, including strategies for generating plot, characters and setting from traditional to experimental.
• Experimental Jewelry, with instructor Kim Turner (Thursdays, beginning April 20): Students will experiment with creating wearable art from canvas and air-dry clay.
• Painting (Gesture + Geometry), with instructor Chalice Meikle (Mondays, beginning May 1): Students will learn to find their own style and create a series of connected artworks using materials such as charcoal, collage items and other elements.
“Our instructors do a phenomenal job at tailoring your experience in the class to suit your current skill level in the activity, so you are both engaged and challenged,” Norton said.
Each class costs $195 plus $10 to register. Registration closes April 14 for the three classes beginning in April. Classes are held at the new Arts+ Uptown location inside Ascend Nonprofit Solutions at 601 E. 5th Street, Suite 230. Free parking is available in the lot beside the building.
Arts+ offers team-building workshops
Arts+ also offers Gestalt workshops – a group art experience fit for team-building. The workshops can take place at the Arts+ Uptown location (beer and wine welcome with proper ID) or in another public location.
Unlike the common paint and sip format, participants work together to create individual pieces that assemble into a large artwork revealing a final image to be predetermined with the group organizer (or you can let Arts+ choose for you).
Email Caroline Tippette, director of visual art programs, at ctippette@artsplus.org to book a group art experience.
