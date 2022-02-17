MONROE – Common Heart’s adult literacy program is moving to South Piedmont Community College in hopes of giving students more opportunities and helping more families.
The college, which has supported the program since its launch in late 2019, will now house this free community service in the School of College & Career Readiness.
The program’s 19 students and seven tutors will have access to additional resources and can use the college’s campus as a meeting place if they’d like. RJ Lightsey, Common Heart’s literacy program manager, will oversee the program at SPCC.
As Common Heart focuses on its expanding food pantry network and economic empowerment programs, adult literacy needed a new home and reaching out to SPCC was top of mind, Common Heart Executive Director Keith Adams said. SPCC has supported the program with free testing services since Common Heart took the lead in reviving adult literacy in Union County after the sudden closure of the Union County Literacy Council in summer 2019.
“I can’t imagine a better place for this program to land,” he said. “SPCC’s dedication and resources will allow the program not only to continue, but to grow and thrive. I’m really excited to see how many more lives will be changed by adding adult literacy services to their already robust offerings for adult learners.”
Kelly Stegall, dean of the School of College & Career Readiness, said South Piedmont is excited about the potential for this program not only for new students but enrolled students who could benefit from the supplemental support – at no charge. Stegall said it was important to keep this program as a free service. Students do not have to live in Union County to receive help and the program will be offered at campuses in both Union and Anson counties.
Most of the students who come for help now have never been to college and it’s a chance to encourage that excitement and zest for learning, Lightsey said. At South Piedmont, tutors will be able to meet with students in the evenings on campus which is something Common Heart didn’t have available.
Email rlightsey@spcc.edu or call 704-290-5261 to volunteer as a tutor or enroll as a student for free help,
