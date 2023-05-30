Add community service to your summer plans

With the school year ending and summer approaching, many families are deciding how they will spend their extra time over the next few months. While traveling, visiting the neighborhood pool, or trying out a new hobby are great ideas, here is an additional suggestion: community service.
Beyond the gratitude and relief felt by the recipients, serving others kindles happiness, combats depression, increases self-esteem, builds self-confidence and nurtures unity. And it is fun.
In its fourth iteration, JustServe in the Carolinas has once again created the JustServe Carolinas Summer of Service Bucket List. Families or groups of friends can earn prizes by working together to complete three service projects found on JustServe.org and three team-bonding activities from a provided “choose your own adventure” worksheet.
“It’s a win-win for families and friends looking for enjoyable, meaningful, and inexpensive ways to spend time together this summer and for local organizations needing volunteers to fulfill their mission,” says Amee Roome, a JustServe specialist in Charlotte. “We hope that more and more people will discover the joy that comes from selfless service.”
JustServe.org is a website and app that makes it easy for individuals, families and groups to find nearby opportunities to help those in need and to improve their community. Nonprofit, government, community and faith organizations post their volunteer needs on the website and then those looking to volunteer can search for projects that fit their location, available time and interests.
It is a free service for both the organizations listing their volunteer needs and those looking for places to serve thanks to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who covers all the costs associated with the building and maintenance of the JustServe.org platform.
JustServe.org lists both in-person and “serve from home” volunteer opportunities, so almost anyone can serve.
Packing boxes of food for families in need, picking up trash along a greenway, making cards for cancer patients – these are just a few of the many service opportunities available for Bucket List participants.
“After spending so much time focusing on ourselves and our to-do lists, it was such a great change of pace to actively serve others and have our kids looking for ways to serve,” said Ashley Rufty, whose family completed the JustServe Summer Bucket List challenge in 2022.
Instructions can be found at https://tinyurl.com/2s32w5xh, on the JustServe Carolinas Facebook/Instagram page, or by emailing ameeroome@justserve.org. The initiative runs from June 1 to July 15 and is available to all residents of North and South Carolina.
