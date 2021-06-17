Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12) will enter remarks on the passage of legislation making Juneteenth a federal holiday into the Congressional record.
The legislation passed the Senate on June 15 and the House on June 16.
In advance of the Juneteenth holiday this weekend, Congresswoman Adams will join President Joe Biden and members of the Congressional Black Caucus at the White House for the signing of the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act.
Remarks as prepared for the Congressional Record are below:
As one of the original sponsors of Juneteenth legislation in the House, I am proud to stand with my colleagues in voting to make Juneteenth a national holiday.
Juneteenth is a celebration of freedom, of our right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Of emancipation instead of dehumanization. Of a message that made its way from Washington to Texas, freeing women and men upon its sight. It is our history, a reminder of deeds darker than death or night and a debt unpaid that must still be made right.
On this Juneteenth, I encourage all Americans to reflect on the long walk to freedom, that took Union soldiers from sea to shining sea. Though we’ve traveled a long way, that walk continues today.
While I am overjoyed to send this legislation to the President’s desk and make it the law of the land, the work continues. When Congress made MLK Day a federal holiday in the 1980s, it didn’t end the economic injustice that the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. fought against his entire life. In fact, the gap between rich and poor has only widened since then.
So as we celebrate this victory for our history, we must remember that while Juneteenth marked a victory over slavery, it was only the start of our fight for voting rights and equal justice under the law. That fight, that long march to justice and equality and equity will not be over until we have fully protected the right to vote for all Americans, guaranteed equal justice under law, and achieved equitable treatment that repays the debts of past wrongs.
Thank you for joining me in celebrating Juneteenth, and thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make it a federal holiday and never gave up the faith. God bless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.