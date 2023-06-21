Independence Day falls on a Tuesday, prompting many communities to take different approaches to how they celebrate America.
Indian Trail and Waxhaw, for example, are marching on with parades on the Fourth of July. Other communities, like Marshville and Monroe, have moved up their traditional celebrations to the weekend leading up to Independence Day.
Regardless, if you like donning the red, white and blue and don’t mind a short drive, you can absorb more than your fair share of patriotic vibes and fireworks.
Here’s a roundup of major festivals in southern Mecklenburg and Union counties.
Charlotte: SkyShow
Watch the Charlotte Knights take on the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp followed by what’s billed as the best Fourth of July fireworks in the Southeast. Tickets start at $25 (https://www.milb.com/charlotte-knights)
• When: 6:35 p.m. July 4
• Where: Truist Field, 324 S. Mint St.
Indian Trail: July 4 Parade
Olivia Reardon, who is raising awareness of childhood cancer through OliviaStrong, will serve as the grand marshal for the popular hometown parade. The parade will move from Post office Drive to Old Monroe Road.
• When: 11:30 a.m. July 4
• Where: Indian Trail Road
Marshville: Pre-Fourth of July Event
DJ Juice will put you in a fun mood as the town hosts a festival with food vendors and fireworks.
• When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. June 30
• Where: Marshville Municipal Park, 820 Park Drive
Matthews: Beats ‘n Bites
The Cat 5 Band headlines an evening of entertainment that doubles as an Independence Day Celebration and a Beat ‘n Bites concert. Get grub from a food truck while you rock out. Afterward, mosey to Matthews United Methodist Church and MARA to see fireworks.
• When: 5-9 p.m. June 30
• Where: Stumptown Park, 120 S. Trade St.
Monroe: Independence Day Celebration
While you’ll be able to see fireworks on July 4 in downtown (though not part of an event), the city will hold its official festival on the prior Saturday. Families can enjoy music, food and inflatables.
• When: 2-6 p.m. July 1
• Where: Parks Williams Athletic Complex, 2911 Ashton Ave.
Pineville: Rock’n & Reel’n
The Charlotte Symphony performs in the third event of the popular music and movie series. The symphony performs at 8:30 p.m. A preshow will span from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
• When: 6:30 p.m. June 29
• Where: Lake Park, 1000 Johnston Drive
SouthPark: Celebrate America
The Charlotte Symphony performs Fourth of July favorites in this ticketed event. Adults pay $18 in advance (www.charlottesymphony.org) or $25 at the gate. Kids, ages 13 to 18, pay $5 in advance and $7 at the gate. The performance ends with fireworks.
• When: 8:15 p.m. July 2
• Where: Symphony Park, 4400 Sharon Road
Stallings: Backyard BBQ
Who says Fourth of July celebrations can’t carry over into the following weekend? This event will include barbecue-themed food trucks, bands and a beer garden with Buzzed Viking Brewing and Olde Mecklenburg Brewing.
• When: 3-9 p.m. July 7
• Where: Stallings Municipal Park, 340 Stallings Road
Waxhaw: Independence Day Parade
Wave to familiar faces and take in the patriotic entries in Waxhaw’s Independence Day parade, which takes on a Stars & Stripes theme. Shuttle buses will run every 30 minutes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Forest Hill Church and Waxhaw Elementary School.
• When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. July 4
• Where: Downtown Waxhaw
