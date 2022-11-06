CHARLOTTE – Olivia Reardon will serve as grand marshal of the 76th annual Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade.
Olivia’s battle with pediatric cancer inspired the Reardon family to create and fund, The Olivia Strong Foundation. The Olivia Strong Foundation recently gifted $500,000 to Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital with a commitment to ending childhood cancer and ensuring kids with pediatric cancer can remain kids.
The parade will step off on Thanksgiving Eve on Nov. 23 at 5:30 p.m. It will air live on WBTV starting at 6 p.m.
Last year’s Thanksgiving Eve Parade saw 100,000 people lining Tryon Street. The 2022 Parade will continue this tradition and kick off the holiday season in style.
“Gathering in person for the holidays is something so many of us have anticipated for over a year,” said Jesse Cureton, executive vice president, and chief consumer officer at Novant Health. “As we prepare to celebrate the 75th annual Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade, I’m reminded of the rich history and traditions that the parade brings to our community. We are proud to announce our continued partnership as title sponsor of the parade for the next five years and look forward to kicking off a healthy holiday season.”
The parade will feature local, regional and national talent and performers as well as popular floats, larger-than-life balloons, marching bands and dance units.
“This is a wonderful time to celebrate the holidays in Charlotte and we look forward to making new memories for our attendees,” said Robert Krumbine, chief creative officer for Charlotte Center City Partners and parade producer. “Celebrating an event for 76 years is not something to take lightly. The Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade has made Charlotte a destination for the Carolinas to come together and kick off the holiday season for years to come.”
Spectators are encouraged to find their favorite viewing spot on Tryon Street between 9th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. While the parade is free, organizers are offering reserved VIP seating for $35 with an unobstructed view of the entire parade. Buy VIP tickets at https://www.novanthealththanksgivingparade.com/tickets.
Organizers are also looking for team members or parade cast members. They are looking for volunteers to walk as costumed cast members in the parade, handle the larger-than-life balloons or as parade marshals.
On the web: www.novanthealththanksgivingparade.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.