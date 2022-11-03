CHARLOTTE – The 12th annual 704 Coat Drive, hosted by Charlotte Mechanical, is zipping up after two-month fundraising efforts on Nov. 11 with a goal of 5,000 donated coats.
The annual coat drive campaign, which runs from September through November, recruits local Charlotte organizations to place coat donation barrels at their businesses and/or offices. All coats collected will be distributed to the Salvation Army's men, women and children’s shelters for the winter season.
What started 11 years ago as a small donation of coats has evolved into the company’s largest fundraiser with even larger community impact.
“We continue to serve more than 1,000 people every day/night in Charlotte,” said Brent Rinehart, communications director with the Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte. “We know that, even as the local economy rebounds, many in our community will be left behind. We are working hard every day to assist those who have fallen on hard times. For those experiencing homelessness, we not only provide shelter, but we also help them to find housing, obtain well-paying jobs, and get back on their feet. A coat may seem like a small thing, but when you are facing catastrophe, it’s one less thing you have to worry about. When temperatures are low, the individuals and families we serve can be assured they have a warm coat while waiting at the bus stop for school or work. They can use the funds they would’ve spent on clothing to go toward their savings as they work to get housing. A simple donation of a coat makes a huge impact.”
More than 66 companies are participating in the coat drive with 90-plus locations in and around the Charlotte area.
Organizers will celebrate the end of the coat drive Nov. 11 with the Zip-up Event at Dilworth Neighborhood Grille from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will include area mascots, food, face painting, games and it will be your last chance to donate a coat or make a monetary donation to continue helping to warm Charlotte neighbors together this season.
On the web: www.704coatdrive.com
