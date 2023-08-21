5 Funding Challenges Every Startup Must Overcome

Many startups launched and managed their businesses through bootstrapping. That means they only used their existing resources, mainly personal savings, equipment, and vacant space, to start and run their venture.
However, when their businesses grow, seeking business funding becomes necessary, which is both beneficial and risky for them. In this article, we’ll focus on the challenges startups face when seeking business funding and ways to overcome them.
A Scalable Business Model
A “business model” is a strategic plan of how a business will make money. It describes how a company will take its products or services, offer them to the market, and drive sales. It’ll become only “scalable” if it’s flexible and profitable despite adding new resources.
A scalable business model is necessary to attract lenders or investors in seeking funding. Scalability is about achieving profitable growth, so without it, lenders or investors consider a business idea highly not investable.
The problem is that many companies fail to factor scalability attributes into their business model designs, preventing them from seeking funding easily. To avoid this, follow the following key steps in scaling a business model:
Identify business areas that can be scaled, including marketing efforts, sales processes, or business operations.
Invest in these scalable business areas so that they can start supporting a larger business framework. These investments may include increasing the workforce, purchasing helpful technologies, or expanding facilities.
Implement processes or systems that help support a larger business framework. These can be a cloud-based accounting solution or a new inventory management system.
There’s no one-size-fits-all on how to scale a business model since each business is unique perfectly. However, having a small amount of fixed costs and a substantial number of variable costs helps a lot. This enables a business to grow quickly and scale efficiently without sacrificing profitability.
No Track Records and Market Validation
Despite having a scalable business model and a profitable market opportunity, many lenders and investors are still hesitant to fund startups since they usually don’t have proven track records, but their income is very unstable.
For most lenders and investors, young businesses are risky borrowers and cash-burning ventures. Instead, they prefer established borrowers that show positive cash flow or at least have liquid assets to cover any debt, which new companies rarely have either.
The good news is that “alternative financing” exists. They’re channels of funds that have emerged outside the traditional finance systems, such as the regulated banks and capital markets.
One good example of these is online loans, such as CreditNinja same day loan. They’re usually unsecured, flexible in terms of repayment options, and, more importantly, lenient towards startups with no track records, low credit scores, and no/low income.
Other alternative sources of financing include:
Crowdfunding
Peer-to-peer (P2P) lending
Angel Investors
Venture Capitalists
They’re best recommended for companies that need higher amounts of funds. However, they often require businesses to show their growth potential. This can be easily overcome with a scalable business model, running market research, and getting early customer feedback.
Uncertainty of The Right Capital to Raise
Underfunding and overfunding are two of the costly mistakes many startups—even established companies—commit. First, seeking insufficient financing will make new companies fall short of their budget.
Second, excessive funding may also lead to overcapitalization, where a company has more debt or equity than the value of its assets. This places a business in a poor financial position, paying a high interest or dividend payment that eats up its profits.
The right amount to seek should reflect a startup’s financial circumstances and be a safety net for any unexpected yet necessary costs. To get the specific amount, experts recommend to get the burn rate and cash runway.
Assumed Valuations and Demands
Lenders and investors want to see a startup’s growth figures, traction, material evidence, and the like, not assumed pre-money valuation. Statements like “The way I see things, my business needs” don’t work with them.
Ensure to calculate startup valuation based on two things:
the company’s current position and
its future growth projection.
Being new to the business industry is not an excuse to skip learning funding basics. It’s even all the more reason startups should strive harder to be aware of it. Doing so helps them find the right financing solution effectively and efficiently.
Unfamiliarity with Fundamentals of Funding
Many startups are unaware of the various phases of a business lifecycle. Consequently, they inappropriately approach lenders or investors at the wrong business development stage. This results in failure to seek funding and a waste of their time and effort.
Being new to the business industry is not an excuse to skip learning the basics of funding. In fact, it’s all the more reason why startups should strive harder to be aware of it. Doing so helps them find the right financing solution effectively and efficiently.
Final Thoughts
Most startups have an admirable attitude of conquest, motivating them to overcome any challenge. However, being so can easily lead to costly mistakes without enough awareness. This is when seeking professional help comes in handy. While it may increase spending, getting coaching helps startups make more informed decisions, which increases profitability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.