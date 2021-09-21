CHARLOTTE – 37Sol will donate $1 from the sale of Margarita Chicken Nachos, the Prickly Pear Margarita and the Prickly Pear Lemonade sold Sept. 22 to Oct. 31 to Carolina Breast Friends through the restaurant's Kitchen Karma program.
Carolina Breast Friends provides resources and education during any stage of the breast cancer journey.
"When we started 37Sol, we wanted to make sure that one of our top priorities was giving back to our community,” owner David Clark said. “We believe strongly in the communities we serve and want to continue to support them. We are so excited to be bringing back our Kitchen Karma program to do just that. By choosing Carolina Breast Friends as our non-profit this year, we hope to help them provide compassion and support to people experiencing breast cancer.”
37Sol is located at 8724 Outlets Blvd.
On the web: 37sol.com or CarolinaBreastFriends.org
